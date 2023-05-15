  1. Home
Pilot TV Podcast #236: Steeltown Murders, No Escape, And High Desert

Steeltown Murders
by James Dyer |
Posted

We have poetry on this week's show (yes, really), plus Kay explains (if explanation were needed) why James is a moron and the team ponder the most memorable TV needle drops in recent years.

Elsewhere we get our grim on in true crime drama Steeltown Murders on BBC1, have an eye for Patricia Arquette, PI in High Desert on Apple, and see if No Escape floats our boat on Paramount+.

Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.

