Pilot TV Podcast #235: City On Fire, Muppets Mayhem, And Ten Pound Poms. With Guest Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo
by James Dyer
Posted

Rebecca Ferguson joins us this week to discuss sci-fi, AI and Apple's big-budget adaptation of Hugh Howey's book series, Silo. Plus we experience unfettered carnage with Dr Teeth And The Electric Mayhem in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+, return to Oz in Ten Pound Poms on BBC1, and dip our collective toes into another of Apple's lavish literary adaptations with City On Fire.

Plus, James surprises everyone by having watched Colin From Accounts, we find out why Kay's animal form is that of an angry ferret, and in a surprise return of the Massive Privilege Section, the team discuss whether you can really appreciate an unfinished version of a show (which descends into much entitled watermark whingeing, for which all we can do at this point is apologise).

Listen to the episode on your podcast app of choice or the player above. And if you want to subscribe to Pilot TV+, find all the details here.

