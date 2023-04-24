Pilot TV Podcast #233: Inside No. 9, The Curse, And Sam: A Saxon. With Guests Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton And Tom Davis

It's another very hot episode this week: not because of excessive sexy chat but rather because the AC in the studio is broken again. So please put any delirium or rambling (over and above the usual amount) down to that.

Other than a large quantity of sweat, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton join us to talk about the new eighth series of Inside No.9 (Inside No. 8?) and Big Tom Davis hangs out with Boyd to chat the new series of The Curse. Plus, we get ChatGPT to review the podcast and try very hard not to melt.