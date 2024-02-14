Passenger: Wunmi Mosaku Investigates A Shocking Crime In New ITV1 Drama – Exclusive First Trailer

Having spent some time working for the Time Variance Authority in Loki , you'd think Wunmi Mosaku would be ready for any strange happenings. But here, she's playing a former police detective investigating inexplicable crimes in rural Northern England. We're excited to share a first look at an exclusive first look at new drama Passenger.

The series is created by Andrew Buchan, and comes from SISTER, the production company also responsible for This Is Going To Hurt and Chernobyl – with Mosaku leading the cast as former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa, digging into strange crimes that have been plaguing the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale.

Here's the official synopsis: "Riya arrived in the quiet town of Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for something, anything that will make her feel alive again. Then one night local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) mysteriously disappears. The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound. The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right. As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the resident’s resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall). As things become stranger, Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. But what are they so afraid of?"