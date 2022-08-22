Obi-Wan Kenobi Making-Of Doc A Jedi’s Return Coming To Disney+ In September

It’s been a few months now since Obi-Wan Kenobi said ‘Hello there’ once more in his own Star Wars series – Ewan McGregor popping up as the Jedi Knight to resume the role he’d last played in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith. And now that all six episodes of the show have aired and the dust – sorry, sand – has settled on the show, Disney+ is preparing an extra treat. As with the Disney Gallery specials for The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, we’re getting a making-of documentary for the series, charting its creation and the return of McGregor and Hayden Christensen titled Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return. Going by the quality of Disney+ making-of documentaries, this one’s sure to be a must-see for fans. Check out the trailer here:
With cast and crew insights, memories from the set, behind-the-scenes footage, lightsaber duel training, and footage from this year’s Star Wars Celebration, there’s plenty to dig into in this doc – and will be a chance to hear McGregor and Christensen talk a little more about their return to the Star Wars galaxy, and the ins-and-outs of what they had to do in the series. Who doesn’t want to see Christensen in full-on charred Anakin make-up giving director Deborah Chow a lovely hug?
Here’s a poster for the documentary:
The doc is dropping on Disney+ day – that’s 8 September, just before D23 begins – which will also bring with it the streaming debut of Thor: Love And Thunder, along with its Assembled making-of doc, and Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio remake. Prepare to be glued to your sofa.