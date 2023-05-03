Nick Fury Is ‘Showing His Age’ In Secret Invasion: ‘It’s An Opportunity To Humanise Him’, Says Samuel L. Jackson – Exclusive Image

He’s been lurking in the shadows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pulling superpowered strings, for over a decade now – but with new series Secret Invasion, Nick Fury is finally stepping into the light, and taking the lead. Samuel L. Jackson’s senior spy has been through a lot. He brought the Avengers together, watched S.H.I.E.L.D. break down, and nearly died, before being snapped out of existence and back again. Now, he’s facing an army of seriously unhappy Skrulls, the green-skinned, shapeshifting aliens he met in 2019’s Captain Marvel, to whom he promised refuge and a new home – something which, thirty years later, he still hasn’t delivered.

Secret Invasion is a different kind of mission, and that means a different kind of Nick Fury. His signature costume of an eye patch, goatee and long, black leather coat are being peeled away, as shown in the exclusive new image above, and the Fury we find underneath is altogether more fragile than we’ve ever seen him before. “All those things are part of a Nick Fury that’s invulnerable,” Jackson tells Empire for our new world-exclusive issue on the Marvel thriller series. “Here you have a guy who’s showing his face, and showing his age. It’s an opportunity to humanise someone that everybody thinks is superhuman.” Despite how long and often Fury has popped up on screen, we’ve gotten to know relatively little about who he is away from his Avenger-herding duties. Secret Invasion’s six hour-long episodes give Jackson more space to explore that side of the character. “I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I’ve been trying to do for a while,” says Jackson. “It’s great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life.” All that universe-saving has got to make finding a work-life balance pretty difficult.