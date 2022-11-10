Michelle Yeoh’s Headed Into Battle In The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser

The world of The Witcher was recently rocked by the news that Henry Cavill is hanging up his swords as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him. But we still have one more season of Cavill clashing with beasts to enjoy, and also this – a limited series Witcher prequel called Blood Origin that boasts Michelle Yeoh (among others) being a badass.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Mostly it's more combat for the world of the Witcher, with the likes of Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry (marking yet another fantasy role for him) and Minnie Driver.

The four-part prequel arrives on 25 December. Merry Witchmas!

