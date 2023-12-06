Masters Of The Air Trailer Teases Epic Aerial Battles In Spielberg’s Apple TV+ Drama

If you’re a fan of Band Of Brothers and The Pacific , chances are you’re eagerly awaiting the beginning of 2024. Because the year is kicking off with the new small-screen (but big-ambition) war drama from none other than Steven Spielberg , Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman – a long-awaited reunion for the minds behind two of the most acclaimed miniseries ever made. Their new one is called Masters Of The Air , and as its name suggests it provides an aerial angle on World War II, following the 100th Bomb Group as they strike back against Nazi Germany. And that means grand-scale airborne action sequences, as shown off in the series’ latest trailer:

Even for those who aren’t versed in Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, this is shaping up to be must-see TV – and it boasts a stellar cast, led by Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan and Callum Turner, as well as new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross and Branden Cook. Here’s the official synopsis: “Masters Of The Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters Of The Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”