Masters Of The Air Teaser: Austin Butler Flies In Steven Spielberg’s War Drama Series

Fans of Band Of Brothers and The Pacific, get excited. Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, the producers of those seminal war dramas, are back with Masters Of The Air – a nine-part series about American airmen in World War II which is heading to Apple TV+ soon. We got a first look at the show a little while ago, but we have now an exciting, epic teaser to dig into as well. Watch it below:

Based on a book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, Masters Of The Air chronicles the story of a real-life group of airmen in World War II – the 100th Bomb Group, also known as the ‘Bloody Hundredth’. Austin Butler leads the cast, playing one of a group of pilots who, based on the teaser, adjust the strategy of their perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany to attempt to save lives and avoid being shot down. It’s no easy job, and the trailer is packed with the promise of super-dramatic moments – night-time flights, soldierly camaraderie, death defying nose-dives and more. Butler is joined by a stellar supporting cast including Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, Anthony Boyle and more.