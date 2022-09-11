Marvel’s Armor Wars’ Story Will Follow Directly On From Secret Invasion

Chances are you've already watched the trailer for Marvel's Secret Invasion, which sees Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury facing off against a force of Skrulls who have been working under cover for years. As well as the new footage and talk about the show at this year's Disney D23 Expo, we also learned that the series' story will lead straight into the long-planned Armor Wars show.

The series, which stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (AKA War Machine), is still mostly a mystery in terms of plot, but there has been chatter about Rhodes tracking down people who have stolen version of his late friend Tony Stark's tech.

With Cheadle showing up as Rhodes in the Secret Invasion trailer, we can certainly see how this makes sense. And could we see other crossovers from Invasion? It's possible, though we're wondering whether Ironheart's Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne) might also show up.