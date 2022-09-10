Marvel’s Secret Invasion Trailer Shows Nick Fury Preparing For War

It’s been a while since we last saw Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the MCU – three years, in fact, given he was last sighted boarding a mysterious spaceship in the post-credits sting of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the trailer for Marvel’s next Disney+ series Secret Invasion, it’s clear time has took a toll on Fury. He’s heavily bearded, without his signature eye-patch, and has been ignoring Agent Hill’s (Cobie Smulder) calls. But now, something is drawing him back into the fold. Have a watch of the new trailer below.

Secret Invasion picks up a plot thread first established in Captain Marvel, which saw Fury coming across a shape-shifting alien race known as the Skrulls, the most prominent of which was Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn. That film threw audiences a curveball – the Skrulls weren’t the villains, as expected, but refugees in need of help, driven away from their home due to their ongoing war with the Kree. Mendelsohn is back for this new series, which looks to be a gritty, grounded kind of political thriller, with Fury fighting off an invading force – though what that force exactly looks like, we still don’t know. This trailer, action-packed as it is, does not give much away.