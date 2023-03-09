Marvel Shifting Release Dates For TV Series Including Echo, Agatha, X-Men And More

With Disney and Marvel's big screen release plans already in flux thanks to the ongoing obstinance of the studios to make a fair deal with writers and actors, the fallout is affecting the small screen schedule also. Shows such as Hawkeye spin-off Echo, the WandaVision follow-up off focused on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and Season 2 of What If…? are among those on the move.

Some of the changes are relatively minor — the second season of What If…?, which had originally targeted an earlier 2023 release, is moving to December.

Hawkeye spin-off Echo, based around Alaqua Cox's deaf Native American character, is shifting from November to January, while X-Men '97', a revival of the 1990s animated show, will fly from this autumn to early next year.

Perhaps the biggest move is the series currently known as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: House Of Harkness and then Agatha: Coven Of Chaos), which could be called Agatha: Devilishly Delayed, as it's being punted to next autumn, likely (not a bad idea) to arrive around Halloween 2024. The only problem is we have to wait to see more of Hahn being entertainingly evil.

As for shows that were still in production (or post-production)? The likes of Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man will have to wait to gear up shooting again, while Ironheart (featuring Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), is stuck in post-production limbo, and will have to wait to get a launch slot.