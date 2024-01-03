Mandy Patinkin Investigates A Murder In The Death And Other Details Trailer

Given the success of Only Murders In The Building, the Knives Out films, Poker Face and, let's be honest, humanity's obsession with murder mysteries in general, it's perhaps not shocking that more of them are on the way. Case in point, Death And Other Details, which features Mandy Patinkin on comedy drama mode as a genius sleuth called in to solve a tricky death on board a luxury liner. Check out the first trailer below…

Set amidst the glamour of the global elite, Death And Other Details focuses on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

This new series hails from Mike Weiss, a veteran of shows such as Chicago PD and The Mentalist and Heidi Cole McAdams, who has worked on the likes of The 100. The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, meanwhile, kicked off the show's visual look.