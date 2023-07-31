Loki Season 2 Trailer Has Tom Hiddleston Glitching In Time

There’s no getting around it: this has been a difficult year for Marvel. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania wasn’t the blockbuster blow-out the studio clearly hoped for, Secret Invasion struggled to generate much conversation (well, much positive conversation anyway), and the matter of Jonathan Majors’ legal situation continues to loom large. (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, though, remains a shining light.) But whatever your feelings on the MCU might be right now, there’s good news: the Loki Season 2 trailer is here, and it’s looking excellent. Not only does it bring back Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief, Sophia Di Martino’s Loki variant Sylvie, and Owen Wilson’s TVA detective Mobius – but it also ushers in the effervescent Ke Huy Quan, here to help our gang unravel whatever the hell is happening to the timeline. Dive in here:
Frankly, it’s good to see a new Marvel project look this exciting. The first season of Loki was brilliant – and with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead stepping up as lead directors this time around, here’s hoping they sprinkle some of their magic on Season 2. Plus, it really is wonderful to see Ke Huy Quan – sorry, the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan – join the cast here, as the mysterious ‘OB’. Our heroes will really need his help, since Hiddle-Loki is glitching – or, timeslipping – all over the place (not unlike Miles Morales in Across The Spider-Verse earlier this summer), and they don’t know how to stop it.
The thrust of this season, then, seems to be a detective-mystery setup –with Loki and Mobius poking around into the past to learn more about Kang, or the man who became He Who Remains, which hopefully brings a solution to the whole timeslipping situation too. Cue a trip to an oldey-timey fair, which seems to connect with the post-credits sting of Quantumania, with Majors turning up as ‘Victor Timely’. While Majors doesn’t appear much in the trailer, it does seem here that he will remain present in Loki Season 2. Marvel is yet to comment on, or announce plans for, Majors’ ongoing role as Kang in the wake of his arrest and the abuse allegations against him.
Elsewhere, that gorgeous ‘70s retro-future analogue aesthetic returns, Miss Minutes gets a new ghostly form, and several familiar faces from the TVA pop up: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Eugene Cordero. Most importantly, Sylvie has a cool mullet now. Oh, and she seems to work in McDonalds in the past, too – maybe, with all that timey-wimey hopping around, she’s the one who creates the Big Tasty, a gift from the future delivered to us mere mortals here in the present. It’s the only rational explanation for something so delicious. We’ll find out for sure when Loki Season 2 comes to Disney+ on 6 October.