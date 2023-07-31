Loki Season 2 Trailer Has Tom Hiddleston Glitching In Time

Frankly, it’s good to see a new Marvel project look this exciting. The first season of Loki was brilliant – and with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead stepping up as lead directors this time around, here’s hoping they sprinkle some of their magic on Season 2. Plus, it really is wonderful to see Ke Huy Quan – sorry, the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan – join the cast here, as the mysterious ‘OB’. Our heroes will really need his help, since Hiddle-Loki is glitching – or, timeslipping – all over the place (not unlike Miles Morales in Across The Spider-Verse earlier this summer), and they don’t know how to stop it.

The thrust of this season, then, seems to be a detective-mystery setup –with Loki and Mobius poking around into the past to learn more about Kang, or the man who became He Who Remains, which hopefully brings a solution to the whole timeslipping situation too. Cue a trip to an oldey-timey fair, which seems to connect with the post-credits sting of Quantumania, with Majors turning up as ‘Victor Timely’. While Majors doesn’t appear much in the trailer, it does seem here that he will remain present in Loki Season 2. Marvel is yet to comment on, or announce plans for, Majors’ ongoing role as Kang in the wake of his arrest and the abuse allegations against him.