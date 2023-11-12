Following on from the first trailer back in June, Netflix's Geeked Week event has provided a new look at the epic adaptation of Cixin Liu's bestselling novel trilogy The Three Body Problem. The "the" has been mislaid on its transition to screens, but we do at least have a look at the first clip, which features Game Of Thrones veteran John Bradley getting his first taste of a key element of the story — an impressively tactile and advanced gaming system…
The presence of a Thrones actor makes since, since this new series is by that show's overseers David Benioff and DB Weiss (who worked alongside Alexander Woo). 3 Body Problem will follow what happens when a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.
Alongside Bradley, the series' huge cast includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng and is now scheduled to arrive on Netflix on 21 March.