John Bradley Goes On A Video Game Trip In The New Clip From 3 Body Problem

Following on from the first trailer back in June, Netflix's Geeked Week event has provided a new look at the epic adaptation of Cixin Liu's bestselling novel trilogy The Three Body Problem. The "the" has been mislaid on its transition to screens, but we do at least have a look at the first clip, which features Game Of Thrones veteran John Bradley getting his first taste of a key element of the story — an impressively tactile and advanced gaming system…