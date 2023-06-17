3 Body Problem: First Trailer For Netflix Sci-Fi Series From Benioff And Weiss

How exactly do you follow a series likeGame Of Thrones? If you're David Benioff and DB Weiss, you initially consider Star Wars then switch gears for another sprawling, beloved (and, yes, finished) novel adaptation. The first proper teaser for their new sci-fi epic The 3 Body Problem has arrived during Netflix's TUDUM event.

Adapted from Cixin Liu's bestselling trilogy, the series will follow what happens when a young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before

their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.