Amazon’s James Bond Reality Adventure Series Adds Brian Cox

Picture this: what if James Bond had to report in to Logan Roy? While it always seemed that 007 could get away with pretty much any scrape he raised with Q, you’d struggle to say the same if he worked for Succession’s fearsome, cutting mogul. Now, the contestants signing up to get their Bond on in Prime Video’s reality adventure series 007’s Road To A Million will experience a taste of what that’s be like – Brian Cox, fresh from Succession’s final season, has signed up to be the ‘The Controller’ for the series.

007’s Road To A Million is a competition show in which pairs of contestants team up to take on MI6-esque obstacles around the globe, with Bond-centric locations like Jamaica, Venice, and the Scottish Highlands on the itinerary. And as revealed today, Cox’s The Controller is the nefarious-sounding man who might end up giving them a million-pound prize package. “The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome,” explains a press release. “He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”