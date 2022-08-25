Horizon Zero Dawn Series In The Works At Netflix

Now that his big job at Netflix, heading up The Umbrella Academy, is reaching its conclusion, Steve Blackman is looking to stay in business with the streaming service. And he's also sticking with genre, jumping aboard the adaptation of video game title Horizon Zero Dawn and new sci-fi drama Orbital.

Netflix has been looking to crack the adaptation of Horizon Zero for a few months now, and Blackman's addition should help bring it to the finish line. The game, which originated on the PS4 and PC, is set a thousand years in the future, in a strange and beautiful world full of primitive tribes and high-tech machines, all built on the bones of the ‘Old Ones’ – the ruins of our present-day United States.

The disaster that destroyed our world is long forgotten, but when these formerly peaceful machines mysteriously turn into dangerous hunters of all life, a young outcast named Aloy discovers that the only chance to save her world is to fight to uncover what happened to ours.

As for Orbital, details are scarce beyond the fact it's a thriller event series set on the International Space Station. David and Keith Lynch (no, not that David Lynch) created the show and will work on it with Blackman.