The Umbrella Academy To End With Fourth And Final Season On Netflix

You know what they say: every umbrella has to close eventually. Do they? Okay, maybe we made that up – but a few years after opening the doors to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is preparing to bring the off-kilter superhero series to an end. The show – based on the comic books by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá – has been confirmed for a fourth season, that will also mark the end of its run. The news came via a social media post which confirmed that the final set of episodes is officially happening.

The series, run by Steve Blackman, will get to end on its own terms – but will the powered-up Hargreeves clan be able to finally avert that apocalypse and end up in some kind of stable reality? It’ll be up to Season 4 to bring it all home. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”