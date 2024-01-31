Hijack Season 2 Confirmed With Idris Elba Returning

Back in Die Hard 2, John McClane uttered the legendary line: “How could the same shit happen to the same guy twice?” Foiling one terrorist plot is something – but getting tangled up in a second one? That’s seriously bad luck. Well, Idris Elba’s Sam Nelson is about to find himself in McClane mode: after navigating a high-stakes plane hijacking in Apple TV+’s Hijack, he’s going to be taking on another suspenseful situation in an upcoming Season 2. The streamer has confirmed that the show will be back for more, with Elba returning too.

Little is known about what the next season will entail. Will Nelson somehow find himself on another hijacked plane? Will it be another mode of transport altogether? Or will it sidestep the whole hijacking thing, and simply pit him in another generally hostage-based negotiation? Whatever it entails, Elba promises more excitement to come. “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after Season 1,” he said in a statement. “It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson, but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”