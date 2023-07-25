Henry Cavill’s Final Geralt Scenes Teased In The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

by Jordan King |

Warning: Contains spoilers for The Witcher Season Three Part One

As Earth’s very own Jaskier, James Blunt, once sang, “Goodbye my Witcher, goodbye my friend, you have been the one… you have been the one Geralt of Rivia for me.” Sadly, the time to say goodbye to Henry Cavill’s gruff-voiced monster slayer is finally upon us, folks. And, with just three episodes left for Cavill on The Continent, the final trailer for the second part of The Witcher Season 3 promises an action-packed finale fitting of the show’s star. Check it out below…

The first half of this series ended quite literally on a knife’s edge – spymaster Djikstra’s (Graham McTavish) to be exact – and it is pretty much exactly from there that the action picks up in this trailer. The end of this season is set to see Geralt finally confront Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), the sorcerer he learned has been puppeteering fire mage Rience (Chris Fulton) from the shadows, stalking Geralt’s adoptive daughter Ciri (Freya Allen) and framing Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) for the disappearances at Aretuza. We also see, amidst all the stunning visual pyrotechnics, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) comforting Ciri in the wreckage of Aretuza, Jaskier (Joey Batey) being held at arrow-point, Ciri in a very Dune- like desert, and Geralt assuming full beast mode as he ominously growls, “I will make them pay”.