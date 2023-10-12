New Deal Made For Halloween TV Series And More

While you might think that Michael Myers is taking a well-earned break after the latest trilogy of movies whipped up by David Gordon Green, Miramax has other ideas. The company has struck a new deal with Malek Akkad's Trancas International Films, which controls the TV rights to Halloween. Which means that we can expect to see Myers (and potentially a version of Laurie Strode) on small screens in the future.

And that's not all – while Miramax’s Head of Global TV Marc Helwig has made an agreement for a new series based on John Carpenter's iconic horror movie, there is certainly scope for it to expand out to a film deal that would signal – you guessed it – the launch of a new cinematic universe, with a brand new take on the characters.

"We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television,” says Helwig in a statement picked up by Deadline. "We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."