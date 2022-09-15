Glenn Powell And Regé-Jean Page Will Be Butch And Sundance For A New Amazon Series

Looks like Amazon didn't spend quite all of its money buying and making the first season of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. Because it has now splashed some cash to buy an untitled Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid series produced by the Russo brothers, and have hired Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to star.

The series, which the Russos came up with via their AGBO production company will be set in an alternative history version of America, like Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. Page will play Butch Cassidy, while Powell will take on the role of the Sundance Kid

Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo will craft the scripts for the series, which, like the Russos' Netflix movie The Gray Man, is being positioned as the kick-off for a franchise comprising other series and spin-offs.

And the show will, of course, exist in the shadow of 1969's movie, which starred Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

In related Amazon news, the company has also handed out a series order for the Blade Runner 2099 live-action show.

With the original movie's director Ridley Scott as executive producer, the show is set 50 years after sequel Blade Runner 2049 and has Shining Girls' Silka Luisa writing and producing.