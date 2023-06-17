FUBAR Season 2 Confirmed At Netflix

by Empire |

You don't hire Arnold Schwarzenegger to be your Chief Action Officer and then don't double down on shows featuring him. Netflix is avoiding that mistake, announcing a second season for spy comedy FUBAR, which stars the Austrian Oak. And along with that, there was a blooper reel from the first.

FUBAR, created by Nick Santora, follows what happens when a father (Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner) and daughter (Top Gun Maverick's Monica Barbaro as Emma) learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.