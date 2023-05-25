Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is a CIA operative, his true identity hidden from his family for years. He soon discovers his daughter Emma (Barbaro) is also a secret spook. Father and daughter are forced to reluctantly work together to bring down international terrorist Boro (Luna).

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes viewed: 8 of 8

“Whatsa matter?” Arnold Schwarzenegger famously goaded in 1987’s Predator. “The CIA got you pushing too many pencils?” Well, as they say, you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the pencil-pusher. In FUBAR, Arnie is CIA operative Luke Brunner, and while not quite a full-blown desk-jockey, you can’t help but wish he was back in that jungle.

The Austrian Oak has a few more rings on the trunk these days, and still looks damn good in sunglasses, but this — his first major TV role, if you don’t count The New Celebrity Apprentice — misunderstands the appeal of the great man. It has only a meme-level comprehension of his star power. Yes, he smokes a cigar, rides a motorbike and says, “Choppa!” But is that the best you’ve got?

Arnie is a unique and singular icon, and like all national treasures, needs to be treated with care. With its family-man-living-a-secret-agent-life premise, FUBAR tries in vain to summon the spirit of True Lies; it takes the steady hand of someone like James Cameron to find that delicate tone. Brunner is presented as both genius-level über-spy and a cosy dad figure, Jason Bourne crossed with Phil Dunphy; unlike True Lies, it proves an awkward fit here. What you really want to see him doing — big, lumbering, brawns-over-brains badass action — is vanishingly thin on the ground.

It’s in the comedy side of the ‘action-comedy’ equation that FUBAR really falters.

Instead, he’s left to unfurl a rather boring conspiracy, taking down bog-standard baddie Boro (fellow Terminator Gabriel Luna) with some family dynamics clumsily woven in. Like a lot of TV shows these days, this is a film-length story expanded to a television-length running time, padded with superfluous soapy overplotting: Brunner wants to win back his ex-wife; his daughter and fellow spy Emma (Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) is struggling with her work/life balance; Brunner’s ex-wife (Fabiana Udenio) is, erm, opening her own fitness supply store. Etc.

Brunner’s array of comic-relief sidekicks at the CIA, meanwhile, seem to imply the agency is full of wisecracking goofballs engaging in charming workplace romances, rather than ultra-serious spooks with a penchant for regime change. It’s in the comedy side of the ‘action-comedy’ equation that FUBAR really falters, its half-written one-liners teeth-pullingly, waterboardingly bad. They aim for Hawkeye from M * A * S * H and barely muster Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory. There are cringingly crude jokes (“Just thinking about firing one of those off gives me a gusher!”); joke formats as outdated as the references (“Haven’t seen a climax this lame since The Sixth Sense!”); or comebacks so clichéd they should constitute a comedic war crime (“That’s what she said!”).