First Teaser For Neil Gaiman Adaptation Dead Boy Detectives

Having brought The Sandman successfully to screens (at least the initial chunk; another season has been commissioned), Netflix is staying in the Neil Gaiman business by plucking another project based on his work, Dead Boy Detectives, from the howling limbo void of turnaround. Originally developed at Warner Bros. Stateside streaming service Max (back when it was still known as HBO Max), but punted when it was determined not to fit in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios plans (the comics originated at Vertigo).

Created by Gaiman alongside artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III for The Sandman #25, the story follows a pair of ghostly detectives as they investigate murders related to the supernatural, exploring loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson). As the official synopsis signs off: "it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid."

It certainly looks like it could be a punky, zippy alternative for those still mourning the cancellation of Lockwood & Co. and even features an easter egg for Doom Patrol fans, with Ruth Connell reprising her role as the Night Nurse.