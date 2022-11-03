The Sandman Reportedly Renewed For Season 2

Since confirmed by Sandman creator Neil Gaiman via twitter (see lower down the page) Deadline reports that Netflix's adaptation of the much-loved, sprawling graphic novel series The Sandman will indeed return for a second season.

The story comes on the heels of a leaked (and since-deleted) tweet from the DC Comics account that read, "The dream continues. @Netflix _ Sandman will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless."

So yes… while 100% confirmation hasn't arrived, let's all start to breathe a sigh of relief that there will be more from the Endless.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!