First Images Of Theo James And More In Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen TV Series

Even with his prolific current film output (he's had Wrath Of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre and The Covenant out in the last three years, with The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare due next year), he's also been busy turning 2019 crime pic The Gentlemen into a TV series, which will land on Netflix in 2024. The first images of the cast, including Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson and more are online.

The series, also titled The Gentlemen, doesn't feature the movie's cast, but does boast a related story. It sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate — only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

As to the cast for the series, which Ritchie co-wrote alongside Matthew Read and directed the first two episodes of, also features Richardson, Ritchie regular Jones, Max Beesley, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz.