Fargo Season 5 Trailer Has Jon Hamm, Plus Juno Temple Avoiding Being Kidnapped

Crime! Comedy! Midwestern American accents! An all-star cast! Why, that can only mean one thing – Noah Hawley’s Fargo is coming back to our screens, friends. And for its eagerly awaited fifth instalment, the anthology series – a spin-off of the Coen Brothers’ 1996 classic – is set to see Mad Men's Jon Hamm on law enforcement and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple on the lam as her double-life comes undone. Check out the trailer below.

The new teaser kicks off with milquetoast Wayne Lyon (David Rysdahl) learning that his wife Dot (Temple) “isn’t who she says she is”. So, who is she then? Well, based on her handiness with a nail-studded baseball bat, proclivity for improvised flamethrowers, and the two kidnappers she goes all Kevin McCallister on here, we’re gonna guess that she's someone with a few skeletons in her closet. But whilst Dot is very keen to brush her home’s invasion under the rug, her eagle-eyed mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Hamm’s self-professed best Sheriff around Roy Tiller – “There is no one on God’s green Earth who’s a greater enforcer of the law” he says, wearing nothing but a cowboy hat – have other ideas.

With tasers, pirate gunsellers, and high-stakes shootouts all glimpsed in the trailer, it’s safe to say it’s all kicking off across Minnesota and North Dakota. And as if that ain’t enough, we also get a look here at the show’s typically spectacular ensemble – including Stranger Things star Joe Keery as Tiller’s son Gator and New Girl's Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr. They’re joined by Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, Dave Foley, Jessica Pohly, and She-Hulk’s Nick Gomez. Honestly, crime never looked so fun!