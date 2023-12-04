Fallout Series Teaser Promises Monsters, Mutants And Mouldy Coffee

Amazon's Prime Video service went all out for this year's CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, with various shows launching new looks. Among them was the new trailer for video game adaptation Fallout, which already put its first pictures online. The show, from Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy adds to the canon of the hugely popular series published by Todd Howards' Bethesda Game Studios, and you can see the latest look below…

Fallout, for those who don't know the game, is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The cast for the new show includes Ella Purnell, Moisés Arias, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLaughlin, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams and Francis Turner.