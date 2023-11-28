Fallout Images Unveil Series Adaptation Of The Apocalyptic Video Games

We've been waiting for a while to see what Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy would do next under their Amazon deal (beyond the sadly recently cancelled The Peripheral), and today is the day. The first proper pictures from their adaptation of the Fallout video game has arrived. Get your first look at the likes of Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLaughlin in the gallery lower down the page.

Fallout, for those who don't know the game, is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.

200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The main cast for this one includes Ella Purnell as Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who ides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul, who survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past. And there's Kyle MacLaughlin as Hank, the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.