Everyone Has Secrets In The Trailer For The Afterparty Season 2

It's (still) a good time to be creative powerhouses Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Their latest cine-child, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is doing solid business at the box office and is likely to end up in the awards conversation by year's end. And Season 2 of their acclaimed Apple TV+ mystery comedy series The Afterparty returns next month. Here's the new full trailer for the latter…

Choosing to carry over a few characters (Sam Richardson's Aniq, Tiffany Haddish's Detective Donner and Zoë Chao's Zoe), the new season introduces a fresh cast and a brand new mystery.

The story here follows what happens after a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Danner returns to help Aniq and Zoë solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Joining for the first are John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.