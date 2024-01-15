Elden Henson And Deborah Ann Woll Reportedly Back For Daredevil: Born Again As Foggy Nelson And Karen Page

Given that Daredevil: Born Again appears to be living up to its name in more literal fashion than Marvel might have intended given all the creative re-working and new behind-the-scenes hires, we suppose this could have been predictable. Still – assuming it proves true — it's good news to learn that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will be back reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson from the Netflix incarnation of the Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) character.

The two characters were a highlight of the Netflix series, so of course we're glad to see them back. The news comes via Jeff Sneider, who has a decent track record on these things, though of course here is where we caution that Marvel has released no official confirmation on the matter. Not that the company would regardless, but for now consider this as something to hope for until there are pictures of the pair on set or somebody announces it.

With Kevin Feige hinting that the likes of the Netflix Defenders shows are all canon as part of the wider multiverse (though the question of exactly which Daredevil Cox is currently playing remains cloudy), there has clearly been scope for returning characters beyond the already-announced Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, as played by Vincent D'Onofrio and Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Could Rosario Dawson pop back up as Claire Temple (assuming she isn't too busy off in that galaxy far, far away?)