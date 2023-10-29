Daredevil: Born Again Hires New Showrunner Plus Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead To Direct

When shooting on Marvel/Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again was suspended as the actors' strike began, it soon became clear that that wasn't the only issue facing the show. News arrived earlier this month that the Marvel team was looking to make some major changes behind the scenes, with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman let go from the series. The directors who had been working on the show were also released from their contracts, and now Dario Scardapane will serve as showrunner, with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over for any re-shoots and the remainder of the episodes.

The series, which sees Charlie Cox's lawyer/vigilante and Vincent D'Onofrio's villainous Kingpin lead their own series after appearing in other MCU characters' shows, had reportedly been leaning too far in a procedural direction. Scardapane, who has worked on shows such as Jack Ryan and Netflix's version of The Punisher (from which Jon Bernthal will be crossing over to the new show as Frank Castle), is turning it into a more of a serialized show, taking the tone closer to the grittier feel of the Netflix original.

Benson and Moorhead, meanwhile, have Marvel experience thanks their work on Moon Knight and Loki Season 2. They'll combine previously shot material with new footage.