Daredevil: Born Again: Margarita Levieva And Sandrine Holt Joining The Cast

There is yet more casting movement on Daredevil: Born Again, the series that will give Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock his own in the MCU. Just a couple of days ago, we learned that Michael Gandolfini would join the ensemble. Today, Deadline brings word that Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt are also aboard.
With the usual caveat that neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed the latest casting, (and don't ever tend to), sources are pointing to the pair playing love interests for Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Which makes us think that Jennifer Walters' romance with Matt from She-Hulk really won't survive his return to Hell's Kitchen…
Written and overseen by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the show will see blind lawyer and vigilante Daredevil resuming his double life while also dealing with Kingpin's machinations. The series will hit Disney+ in 2024 with an 18-episode initial season.