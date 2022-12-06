Daredevil: Born Again: Margarita Levieva And Sandrine Holt Joining The Cast

There is yet more casting movement on Daredevil: Born Again, the series that will give Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock his own in the MCU. Just a couple of days ago, we learned that Michael Gandolfini would join the ensemble. Today, Deadline brings word that Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt are also aboard.

With the usual caveat that neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed the latest casting, (and don't ever tend to), sources are pointing to the pair playing love interests for Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Which makes us think that Jennifer Walters' romance with Matt from She-Hulk really won't survive his return to Hell's Kitchen…