Michael Gandolfini Joins Daredevil: Born Again, Kate Dickie Cast In Loki Season 2

Two pieces of casting news have arrived for upcoming Marvel shows, though of course, don't go waiting for official confirmation from the studio itself. Still, Deadline brings word that Michael Gandolfini is joining Daredevil: Born Again and Kate Dickie has a role in Loki's second season.

The Daredevil series will, of course see the full lead return for Charlie Cox's blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock after some supremely fun appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, more recently, She-Hulk. Also aboard? Vincent D'Onofrio, who has brought hulking villain Kingpin to the MCU via Hawkeye.

With Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord as head writers/executive producers, details on Gandolfini's (who is currently best known for playing the younger version of Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his father James) casting are naturally sketchy, though Deadline's sources are saying he's an ambitious guy from Staten Island. Could he be playing someone from the comics? We'll find out closer to the show's arrival, which, since it has yet to shoot, isn't until 2024.