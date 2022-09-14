Charlie Hunnam’s Looking For Redemption In The Shantaram Trailer

We got our first look at Apple TV+ drama Shantaram, which stars Charlie Hunnam, last month. Now the first trailer is online, and finds his character aiming for a new start after a criminal background…

Shantaram, adapted from Gregory David Roberts’ novel by show-runner Steve Lightfoot, follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The cast for this one also includes Alexander Siddig, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino and Vincent Perez. Bharat Nalluri, Bronwen Hughes and Justin Kurzel split the directing duties between them.