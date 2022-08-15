  1. Home
First Look At Charlie Hunnam In New Drama Shantaram

Shantaram
by Empire |
Posted
People:
Alexander Siddig
Luke Pasqualino
Charlie Hunnam
Vincent Perez
Bharat Nalluri
Justin Kurzel

Long in development (as in, since 2004) as a movie, Shantaram is finally heading to screens via Apple TV+. With Charlie Hunnam in the lead role, the first image from the series is online.

Shantaram, adapted from Gregory David Roberts’ novel by show-runner Steve Lightfoot, follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

The cast for this one also includes Alexander Siddig, Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino and Vincent Perez. Bharat Nalluri, Bronwen Hughes and Justin Kurzel split the directing duties between them.

This new 12-episode series will land on Apple TV with its first three instalments on 14 October.

