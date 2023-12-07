The Brothers Sun Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Heads A Crime Family In Netflix’s Martial Arts Series

Sometimes, you only need minimal info to be invested in an upcoming series. Here’s one such piece of information: there’s a martial arts comedy-series coming up, starring a post-Everything Everywhere Michelle Yeoh. Here’s another: it features people fighting in inflatable dinosaur costumes. And finally this: it’ll be on your Netflix at the very start of next year. Sounds ideal, right? That very show is titled The Brothers Sun, and it stars Yeoh as Eileen, the secret head of a crime family, with her eldest son Charles (Justin Chien) very much aware of the family business. Except, her younger son Bruce (Sam Song Li) has no idea about it all – until a turf war kicks off and the bodies start piling up. Check out the trailer:

Doesn’t that look like a blast? The show comes from Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, and looks to boast plenty of kinetic high-kicking action, as well as some intriguing family drama underpinning it all. And that dino-suit set piece? Magic. Here’s the official synopsis: “When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles and Bruce must figure out what brotherhood and family truly means before someone takes them out.”