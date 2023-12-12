Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Confirmed At Netflix – Watch The Teaser

Ask anyone who’s seen Blue Eye Samurai, and they’ll tell you it’s one of the shows of the year. Netflix’s blood-splattered anime is a gripping tale of vengeance, earning plaudits not just for its eye-popping action and gorgeous animation style, but its stellar storytelling too – those eight episodes are begging to be hoovered up one after the other. Well, good news for anyone who’s been hooked on the show: a second season is officially coming.
Blue Eye Samurai fans can heave a sigh of relief with the news that Netflix has greenlit Season 2 – with creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green set to continue the story of Maya Erskine’s vengeful Mizu. The news was confirmed along with a brief teaser, and a simple message: “Revenge does not rest.”
So there you have it – if you were worried about Netflix possibly not moving ahead with an acclaimed show after putting in all the effort to get it off the ground in the first place (hey, there’s a precedent for that kind of thing) then that’s thankfully not going to be the case here. There’s no word yet on when the new season will drop – late 2024, or maybe 2025 would be a solid bet – but for now, it’s a perfect time to give the first run a rewatch, or dig in for the very first time.