Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Confirmed At Netflix – Watch The Teaser

Ask anyone who’s seen Blue Eye Samurai, and they’ll tell you it’s one of the shows of the year. Netflix’s blood-splattered anime is a gripping tale of vengeance, earning plaudits not just for its eye-popping action and gorgeous animation style, but its stellar storytelling too – those eight episodes are begging to be hoovered up one after the other. Well, good news for anyone who’s been hooked on the show: a second season is officially coming.

Blue Eye Samurai fans can heave a sigh of relief with the news that Netflix has greenlit Season 2 – with creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green set to continue the story of Maya Erskine’s vengeful Mizu. The news was confirmed along with a brief teaser, and a simple message: “Revenge does not rest.”