Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer Confirms Return To Netflix This June

Following on from yesterday's cryptic tweet-tease, we now have the full details of Black Mirror's return. The oft-dystopian chronicle of humanity and twisted technology will be back on our screens in June via Netflix and the new teaser is below…

Casting-wise, Season 6 of Black Mirror is an embarrassment of riches, running the gamut from Aaron Paul to Zazie Beetz. And in between? The likes of Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin and more.

There will be horror. There will be love. There will be a space station! At any point, will Paul shout, "yeah, science, bitch?" Creator/producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones aren't saying, but would missing a trick if not.

Still, Brooker is commenting about the new season, which will include an expanded run of episodes.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” he says. "Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”