Black Mirror Team Hints At Return With Cryptic New Tweet

It has been far too long since we had Black Mirror on our screens — almost like we were trapped in some sort of dystopia and suffering through a giant pandemic or something. Now, though, thanks to a tweet from the show's official account, we have a fun tease that it'll be coming back.

Yes, it's really not much to go on, but while you might think an AI outbreak or robot revolution could be to blame, it's much more mundane corporate disputes between Netflix and Endemol Shine. Add to that creators/overseers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones leaving to form their own company.

Yet Netflix confirmed last year that it had commissioned a sixth season. The company offered few details beyond that, but we do know that the likes of Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essideu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Rob Delaney and Selma Hayek are among the cast we can expect to see. And in other good news, Season 6 will consist of more episodes.