Aubrey Plaza Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

There's a cavalcade of casting right now for the Coven Of Chaos. Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, to be exact, the Marvel WandaVision spin-off built around Kathryn Hahn's delightfully cacklesome witch character. Aubrey Plaza is the latest reported addition.

Though the trades have been confirming through sources, the news was actually broken by The Illuminerdi. There is no indication of who Plaza might be playing, but any opportunity to see this deployer of weapons-grade withering stares on screens big or small is a reason to celebrate. And this means she's in the MCU!

Coven Of Chaos, overseen by WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, is mostly a mystery at this point besides featuring Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who caused mayhem for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda when she infiltrated the Scarlet Witch's fantasy world born of grief over Vision's (Paul Bettany) destruction at the hands of Thanos.

Heartstopper's Joe Locke was reported just a day earlier, while Emma Caulfield Ford will be back as the character of Dottie.

Plaza, meanwhile, can currently be found in the second season of The White Lotus, which we reviewed here.

