Heartstopper’s Joe Locke Joins Marvel’s Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

It's clearly the week for news on WandaVision spin-offs. Following early word on the Vision-centric Vision Quest, we have a casting update for what is now known as Agatha: Coven Of Chaos. Joe Locke, best known for Netflix series Heartstopper, is joining the cast.

While Variety's sources have brought the news of Locke joining Kathryn Hahn's witchy title character, Agatha Harkness, they could provide no details on the story or what character Locke might be playing.

Wanda ended up trapping Agatha in the spell, so it remains to be seen whether the spin-off (being overseen by WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer) and featuring a returning Emma Caulfield Ford as the character of Dottie from the show, will follow her after the events of the show or chart her life before it. Or both!

Locke will also be back for more Heartstopper, as Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons shortly after its debut.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!