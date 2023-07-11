Ahsoka Trailer Has Thrawn, Rebels, And Sabine Wren Revelations

If our recent Ahsoka issue got you excited for the new Star Wars Disney+ series featuring Rosario Dawson as driven, conflicted Jedi warrior Ahsoka Tano, the new trailer for the show is sure to boost that into orbit. Check it out…

This new look at Ahsoka is as moody and action-packed as previous glimpses, featuring plenty of new footage (particularly of the late, great Ray Stevenson as the villainous Baylan Skoll) who gets to growl, "we are no Jedi," a call back to a line delivered by Ahsoka herself in battle with Darth Vader during Star Wars Rebels.

And the Rebels connections are also highlighted here, even given the presence of characters such as Hera Syndullla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), whose padawan/master connection to Ahsoka is featured in this trailer.

Oh, and unless you were in the room for this year's Star Wars Celebration, you get your first look at the face of live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).