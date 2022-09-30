44 TV Shows To Still Look Forward To In 2022

As autumn arrives and the nights draw in, it brings with it an urge to burrow in, cancel all your social plans, get the big blanket out, and plonk yourself in front of the telly – and in the age of peak TV, streaming giants, and big-budget series, there’s a bucketload of blockbuster shows arriving in the final stretch of 2022 sure to fill those long, dark evenings.

From returning favourites like Doctor Who (bring on Jodie Whittaker’s farewell finale!) and the last episodes of The Walking Dead, to the much-hyped second seasons of The White Lotus and Gangs Of London, and fresh spins on familiar characters in Wednesday and Tales Of The Jedi, there are all sorts of shows about to hit your screens. To help bring some order to the chaos, Empire presents an epic round-up of the most exciting series still to come in the final three months of the year (and yes, we’re going by UK dates). Get ready for cosy comedies, spooky Halloween treats, fantasy favourites, pulse-pounding thrillers, and much more. Hey, does anyone really need to leave the house?

October

Babylon Berlin – Season 4

Coming to: Sky Atlantic

The hit detective drama returns, moving the story forward in time. Season 4 will unfold against the chaotic early 1930s as the Weimar Republic began to crumble. A mobster war boiling over into the streets of Berlin takes the viewer further and further into the darkest period of German history, starting with New Year’s Eve 1930/31. We've high hopes for the same level of sharp drama.

Monstrous

Coming to: Sky Sci-fi

Train To Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, stays with the supernatural for this tale of the village of Jinyang County, whose people are lured in by a curse from a mysterious entity, subsequently getting swept up by disaster after uncovering a cursed statue. The lesson here: don't go looking for/uncovering cursed statues.

The Walking Dead – Season 11c

Coming to: Disney+

It's all been leading to this... After years of dominating pop culture, offing various cast members and introducing different visions of the post-apocalyptic society overrun by zombies, it's time for the main Walking Dead show to take its final bow. Can our heroes succeed against the Commonwealth? And who will survive?

Without Sin

Coming to: ITVX

Line Of Duty's Vicky McClure could be forgiven for jumping into something lighthearted, but here is she plunged deep within a story of murder, grief and regret. She plays Stella Tomlinson, who was shattered by the slaying of her daughter, and who confronts the man imprisoned for the crime. But then he reveals some new information, which appears to change everything about the case...

The Walk-In

Coming to: ITV

Stephen Graham in the lead is pretty much your guarantee of quality. Here, he plays activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate. Based on a true story and written by award-winner Jeff Pope, it'll examine whether someone's view point can fundamentally be changed.

Coyote

Coming to: Paramount+

Released quietly on streaming service Paramount+ in the States (at a time when it was still called CBS All Access), the Michael Chiklis-starring show finally makes its debut on British TV via the international arm of the streamer. Chiklis plays Ben Clemens, a retired member of the US Border Patrol who finds himself helping the very people he once tried to keep out of America. Cue moral quandaries and ethical revelations.

Gangs Of London – Series 2

Coming to: Sky Atlantic

Corin Hardy is taking over the reins from Gareth Evans for Season 2 and, from what we’ve seen so far, expect the action and copious blood-letting to remain on beast mode as Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù's Elliot navigates a world after the death of Sean Wallace and the scattering of the family. Working for the mysterious Investors, Elliot is plunged into an even more dangerous situation. Cannot. Wait.

The White Lotus – Season 2

Coming to: Sky Atlantic

Fresh from winning a clutch of Emmys, Mike White relocates to Sicily to follow the story of more entitled holiday-makers and the staff who cater to them. While there's an almost completely new cast including F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Theo James, Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid will return, likely carrying more emotional (and literal) baggage.

Chapelwaite

Coming to: Paramount+

Adapting Stephen King's short story Jerusalem's Lot, the series stars Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone, who returns with his children to the small town of Preacher's Corners, Maine after the loss of his wife at sea. The town harbours a dark family history and the show, which aired last year in the US, promises gothic horror.

The Bear

Coming to: Disney+

Shameless star’ Jeremy Allen White is Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who trained as a chef at fancy restaurants but agrees to take over his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago. There, he confronts the chaos and family drama as he tries to make a go of the place. A runaway hit in the US, this one will stress you out but also make you ravenous.

The Midnight Club

Coming to: Netflix

Mike Flanagan's back on the Netflix horror beat, this time with a YA angle as he adapts Christopher Pike's book. A group of terminally ill cancer patients gather in the basement of their hospice to spin scary yarns, only to start seeing ghostly visions and uncover talk of a cult that used to live in the building.

Let The Right One In

Coming to: Paramount+

Taking the same John Ajvide Lindqvist novel source material as Tomas Alfredson's 2008 horror movie, the series sees Demián Bichir as the dad of vampire girl Eleanor Kane (Madison Taylor Baez), who lives a nighttime life closed off from the world while her father struggles to provide her with the blood she needs to survive. It'll be interesting to see how the series builds the story out with more runtime to play with.

Shantaram

Coming to: Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam is the lead in this Apple series adapted from Gregory David Roberts’ novel by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. It follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Can he let go of the sins of his past without putting new friends (and potential lovers) in danger?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Coming to: Netflix

Written by The Lazarus Project's Joe Barton, this show follows 16-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo), who is the illegitimate son of the world's most feared witch. He's spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father, but now he's caught between warring clans as his powers truly start to show themselves.

The Peripheral

Coming to: Prime Video

As if they didn't already mess with our heads enough with Westworld, executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are here shepherding this series based on William Gibson's novel. Greg Plageman runs the show, which sees Chloë Grace Moretz as a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Coming to: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro presents an anthology series of horror stories written and directed by a variety of other filmmakers including Ana Lily Amirpour, Vincenzo Natali, Jennifer Kent, Catherine Hardwicke and Guillermo Navarro. With actors such as Andrew Lincoln, Glynn Turman, and Tim Blake Nelson in the casts, this promises to be a Halloween treat.

Tales Of The Jedi

Coming to: Disney+

The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni is back in the animated Star Wars space for this series, which will turn back the clock to the younger days of characters such as Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn. Fun fact: both Liam Neeson and his son, Micheál Richardson will voice Qui-Gon at different times in the Jedi's life.

The Devil's Hour

Coming to: Prime Video

Created by Tom Moran, the series follows Lucy (Jessica Raine), who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her horrific experiences are somehow linked to serial slayer Gideon, a reclusive nomad who is the focus of an extensive police manhunt. We expect mystery and, yes, murder.

Funny Woman

Coming to: Sky/NOW

Morwenna Banks tackles Nick Hornby's tome, with Gemma Arterton starring as fictional actress Barbara Parker, who makes her way from the factory floor to comedy superstar via a stint as a Blackpool beauty queen. You just know her journey won’t be that easy.

Somewhere Boy

Coming to: Channel 4

Lewis Gribben plays Danny, who has spent his entire life in isolation at a remote house with his father, Steve (Rory Keenan). At 18, Danny discovers that he’s been living a lie and the outside world is not full of murderous monsters, as he's been led to believe. Sounds a little like Blast From The Past, but with a clever twist.

A Friend Of The Family

Coming to: Peacock

Jake Lacy, who gave great asshole rich boy energy on The White Lotus, here plays Robert "B" Berchtold in the based-on-truth story of the Broberg family, who were devoted to their faith, family, and community, and utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart and kidnap their daughter on multiple occasions.

Candy

Coming to: Disney+

More true crime, this time staring Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, who seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church (Melanie Lynskey's Betty Gore) with an axe? Find out later this month.

The Ex-Wife

Coming to: Paramount+

Part of Paramount+'s drive to develop original content in the UK, this draws from Jess Ryder's psychological thriller and charts what happens when Tasha's (Céline Buckens) seemingly dreamy married life is slowly being turned into a nightmare by hubby Jack's (Tom Mison) — you guessed it – ex-wife Jen (Janet Montgomery).

November

Dangerous Liaisons

Coming to: StarzPlay

Though it has been adapted many times with a modern-day twist, this new version makes the first period drama example for a few years. The story of a young woman who negotiates love, sex, class and power to navigate an oppressive, unjust establishment on the brink of collapse, the scope of a TV series should give this a chance to tell the story even more fully. But remember: it's not love. It's war...

A Spy Among Friends

Coming to: ITV

We've had plenty of fictional spies, but this one chronicles a very real-life case. It follows the defection of notorious British intelligence officer and KGB double agent, Kim Philby (Guy Pearce), through the lens of his complex relationship with MI6 colleague and close friend, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis). The show examines espionage through their friendship, the fallout of which affects East-West relations to this day.

The Crown – Season 5

Coming to: Netflix

The new series arrives in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth but is focused on the 1990s era of the Royal Family – so more Charles and Diana fallout, the fire at Windsor Castle, the "annus horribilis" of 1992. Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debecki, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville take over the core roles, while Johnny Lee Miller will be Prime Minister John Major.

Blockbuster

Coming to: Netflix

Randall Park anchors this sitcom about the last Blockbuster store in America, dealing with changing fortunes and a quirky staff. From the trailer, it's more like a US network sitcom than something you might expect on Netflix, but with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove in the cast, we're hopeful for laughs.

The English

Coming to: BBC Two

Saddle up for a period thriller series which finds Emily Blunt playing aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, who teams up with a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. TV veteran Hugo Blick writes and directs all six episodes... and there will be blood.

Tulsa King

Coming to: Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone takes on a rare TV lead role as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters. This one comes from Yellowstone overlord Taylor Sheridan.

The Santa Clauses

Coming to: Disney+

A sequel series to Disney’s The Santa Clause franchise featuring the return of Tim Allen playing Scott Calvin. Now about to turn 65 and, realizing he can't be Santa forever, he sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure in life south of the pole.

Welcome To Chippendales

Coming to: Disney+

Robert Siegel, who last drew on a crazy true crime tale for Pam & Tommy, is back in that sphere for the story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), a man who immigrated from India to Playa del Rey in California in search of a better life. The entrepreneur strikes gold by turning a seedy bar into a must-visit nighttime attraction, and could have lived happily ever after if, you know, he hadn’t plotted to kill all his associates. Who amongst us etc, etc...

Willow

Coming to: Disney+

Lucasfilm's latest dig through its archive for a small screen experience revisits the magical world of the 1988 Ron Howard-directed fantasy film. Warwick Davis is back as the title character, assisting a whole new batch of people who need help protecting someone from evil. Oh, and Joanne Whalley's Sorsha is also back!

Wednesday

Coming to: Netflix

The combo of Tim Burton and the Addams Family feels like a no-brainer (he was approached for the movie but turned it down) and now Netflix has brought them together for this new spin-off. While the family do appear (Luis Guzman is Gomez, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia), the focus here is on Jenna Ortega's titular teen, who attends her parents' old stomping ground, Nevermore Academy. We predict mystery and mayhem.

December

Jack Ryan – Season 3

Coming to: Prime Video

The new season finds John Krasinski's Ryan on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, he is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict... And you thought your day was going badly.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Coming to: Netflix

Set 1200 years before the events of the main show, Blood Origin charts the creation of the original Witcher and explores the events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres. With a cast that includes Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran and, as per the TUDUM announcement, Minnie Driver. She’ll be playing a Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore who can also travel in time.

National Treasure: Book Of History

Coming to: Disney+

With the Nicolas Cage-led film franchise still in limbo, it's up to Disney+ to carry the torch, introducing a new cast (plus movie veterans Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel) in the story of an immigrant exploring her family's past and unearthing historical secrets in the process.

Date TBA

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor

Coming to: BBC One

It's finally time to bid farewell to Jodie Whittaker's version of the Doctor as she takes her final spin in the TARDIS and faces some of the character's most famous villains. Her swansong, The Power Of The Doctor will see her regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa's 14th official Timelord and also marks the end of Chris Chibnall's run as show-runner ahead of Russell T. Davies' return and the 60th anniversary of the show.

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 5

Coming to: Channel 4

It's all set to kick off between Elisabeth Moss' June and Yvonne Strahovski's Serena after the former murdered the latter's husband, Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). June continues her battle against Gilead, while Serena and her allies plot to spread the religious society's influence into Canada.

Happy Valley – Series 3

Coming to: BBC One

It's been a long wait for the third series of Sally Wainwright's drama, with Sarah Lancashire back as Police Detective Catherine Cawood, this time investigating a gangland murder that brings her back into the orbit of her old adversary, Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). It's the end for the show, but at least we have this last run.

Reservation Dogs – Season 2

Coming to: Disney+

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, this tale of Native American n'er-do-wells was a big hit in its first season, and the second (which aired in the US in August) brings more of the same chaos and offbeat friendship. Pulling off low-level heists, making fun of each other and trying to raise the funds to get to California, the characters continue to be some of the most enjoyable on TV. And the show itself has proved to be a nimble, constantly amusing watch — no surprise, then, that it recently scored a Season 3 order.

The Rig – Season 1

Coming to: Prime Video

As master of horror John Carpenter would be able to warn you, a mysterious fog rolling in anywhere is never a good sign. And for those including Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen and Martin Compston trapped on an oil rig by forces beyond their comprehension this particular bout of inclement weather does not augur well.

I Hate Suzie Too

Coming to: Sky Atlantic

Billie Piper's toxic celeb is back, this time with a new agent, a new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on ‘Dance Crazee’, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Yes, having lost pretty much everything she cares about, she's returning to win her first love — the public. Piper absolutely shone in the outstanding first series, and we can't wait to see what she gets up to this time around.

Mythic Quest – Season 3

Coming to: Apple TV+

Season 2 of the Apple show ended up with bosses Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) quitting the company to set up their own, which we now know will be called GrimPop Studios. But lest you think that changes the dynamic, there will still be the same levels of bickering and bitching – and hopefully more inventive storytelling along the lines of the show's outstanding quarantine episode.

Avenue 5 – Season 2

Coming to: Sky Comedy