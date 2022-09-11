  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. News

Tales Of The Jedi Trailer Features Ahsoka, Anakin, Mace Windu And More

Tales Of The Jedi
by James White |
Posted

Back in May, word arrived from Star Wars Celebration about animated anthology series Tales Of The Jedi, which promised to spin yarns about various key Jedi characters, some turning back the clock to find them in their younger days. Fast-forward to this weekend's D23 Expo, and a trailer for the show arrived. Take a look…

With three of the six short tales featuring Ahsoka Tano (soon to be back in live-action form in her own show starring Rosario Dawson), the series will explore untold stories of various force-users, not all of them on the light side.

We get a glimpse, for example of Count Dooku and a padawan-aged Qui-Gon Jinn, played there by Micheál Richardson, and in another story by his father, Liam Neeson (you know, the person who most famously played the character).

Tales Of The Jedi will be streaming on Disney+ on 26 October.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us