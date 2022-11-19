The Best Studio Ghibli Merchandise For Anime Fans

There’s a reason that the films of Studio Ghibli are so beloved – the best Ghibli movies are packed with imaginative worlds, fantastical folklore creatures, loveable heroes (mostly bright, determined young women), and soaring soundtracks from Joe Hisaishi to make you swoon. And for any fan of the Ghibli catalogue, there’s a whole array of cute, cool, must-have merchandise out there – things to wear, to display, to play with, and to love and cherish, like the big grey Totoro loves his long cosy naps and roaring into the night sky.
So whether you’re a die-hard fan of Spirited Away, go deep on the fantasy lore of Princess Mononoke, or if you're head over heels for the ultra-adorable worlds of Totoro and Ponyo, Empire has hand-picked the best Studio Ghibli merchandise available right now. There are art prints sure to look incredible on your walls, toys designed after some of the most memorable characters and creatures in the Ghibli library, art books and collector’s editions, limited-run vinyl pressings, and all kinds of desirables. They’re the perfect treat for yourself or the mega-Ghibli fan in your life. Browse our picks and get ready to bring the magic of Miyazaki and Takahata into your home.
The Best Studio Ghibli Merchandise
1. The Art Of My Neighbour Totoro
This hardback art book is packed with insights into the creation of Miyazaki's beloved childhood fantasy, full of early illustrations that informed the iconic look of the finished film.
2. Miyazakiworld: A Life In Art Book
Susan Napier's book delves into the mind of Ghibli co-founder and animation icon Hayao Miyazaki – a deep-dive into his life and work, with chapters covering all of his films from The Castle Of Cagliostro right up to The Wind Rises.
3. Studio Ghibli Logo T-Shirt
Wear the iconic Studio Ghibli logo with pride this year from Redbubble, t-shirts don't get more iconic.
4. Studio Ghibli Logo Tote Bag
Celebrate the weird and wonderful world of Studio Ghibli with this fantastic tote bag decorated with Miyazaki's most iconic creatures from the Ghibli saga, beautifully printed upon a 100 per cent cotton bag, what's not to love?
5. Porco Rosso Image Album Vinyl LP
The wistful, old-school adventure vibe of Porco Rosso comes through so strongly in Joe Hisashi's achingly romantic score, nodding to European jazz influences.
6. Howl's Moving Castle Studio Ghibli Poster Art Print
Howl's Moving Castle is one of Ghibli's most visually stunning films – which, by their standards, is saying a lot. And its most impressive image is the Moving Castle itself, which takes centre stage on this must-have poster print.
7. Jielucix Anime Socks
Keep your feet warm with a little Ghibli twist. The cute designs feature iconography from Howl's Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro.
8. Kiki's Delivery Service – 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition
Limited to 1000 units, this special edition celebrates Miyazaki's laid-back coming-of-age tale. The set includes the Blu-ray and DVD, plus The Art Of Kiki's Delivery Service hardback book, art cards, a Jiji tea towel, a sew-on patch and much more, all housed in a hardback box.
9. No-Face Coin Eating Bank
Let the insatiable No-Face gulp down your spare change. You've just got to trust that he doesn't use it to curry favour at the bathhouse.
10. Howl's Moving Castle – 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition
Miyazaki's epic adaptation of Diana Wynn Jones' fantasy novel gets the special edition hardback box set treatment. Alongside the Blu-Ray, there's a selection of postcards that are enough to steal your very heart away.
11. Studio Ghibli Playing Cards - My Neighbour Totoro
Cards lovingly decorated with scenes from the animated classic, with Totoro himself, emblazoned on the rear.
12. Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke Poster
The majestic adult fantasy of Princess Mononoke is perfectly captured in this poster art for the film, which sees warrior girl San flanked by the wolf-god Moro.
13. Howl's Moving Castle Soundtrack 2LP
All of composer Joe Hisaishi's Ghibli soundtracks are gorgeous – but his Howl score is particularly special. Skip straight to 'Merry-Go-Round Of Life' for a blast of pure emotion.
14. Spirited Away Enamel Pins
A little pin-on celebration of the loveable supporting cast of Spirited Away; includes the Radish Spirit, Ōtori-Sama duck, Haku, Boh and Susuwatari Soot Sprites.
15. Howl's Moving Castle Necklace and Earrings Set
Howl is many things, including a snappy dresser (when he's not all, you know, feathery). Adopt a little of his style with this replica jewellery.
16. GUND Ponyo Plush
Ghibli characters don't get much cuter than Ponyo – the fish-turned-girl who comes above sea level for an adorable adventure. This plush celebrates her cutesy fish form.
17. My Neighbour Totoro Studio Ghibli Poster Art Print
The artwork for My Neighbour Totoro is totally iconic, playing on one of the most charming scenes in the film – though, oddly, it combines the two girls of Satsuki and Mei into one character.
18. Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch (Nintendo Switch)
Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch is a JRPG with charm, heart and warmth. There's no surprise, given that developer Level-5 worked closely with both Studio Ghibli and composer Joe Hisaishi. Though Miyazaki wasn't involved in the process, Ghibli energy pours from every interaction, location and hand-animated cutscene.
19. Ghibli Gang Woman's T-Shirt
A stylish tee that celebrates the icons of Ghibli, including big names like San and Haku, through to the supportive characters of Turnip-Head and Catbus.
20. Studio Ghibli Catbus Coin Purse
Keep your busfare safe with this lovingly crafted fluffy Catbus coin purse, an excellent gift for any true Ghibli enthusiast.
21. Spirited Away Chihiro and Haku Enamel Badge
In a film brimming with touching moments, one that always stands out is when Haku brings Chihiro a meal of rice balls. Here, that heartfelt scene is memorialised in enamel.
22. Studio Ghibli 7-Inch Singles Box Set
This box set is essential for any Ghibli collector. Inside its Tortoro-donning slipcase sits five seven-inch singles, each with unique artwork. The records are pressed with enchanting themes from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, Castle In The Sky and My Neighbour Totoro. The final disk holds two previously unreleased Totoro instrumentals.
23. Official Studio Ghibli Soot Sprite Electronic 7cm (2.7") Plush
The cute and magical Soot Sprites, seen in Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, are a true fan favourite. This mischievous soot sprite is perfect for popping on a keychain.
24. Howl's Moving Castle: Beanie Plush Toy: Heen
Get yourself your very own errand dog with this wonderful plush Heen beanie, perfect for a chilly winter's evening.
25. Laputa: Castle In The Sky Robot Figure
An iconic Miyazaki design in buildable form. Piece him together and paint on those gorgeous, overgrown mossy effects.
