The Eternal Daughter Review

A filmmaker (Swinton) takes her mother (also Swinton) to a Welsh manor that rattles with painful memories, hoping to spark inspiration for a screenplay.

For some, going on an isolated holiday with their elderly mother is a literal nightmare. For others, becoming their mother is even worse. Unluckily for the filmmaker protagonist in The Eternal Daughter, each of these scenarios emerges: mother Rosalind and daughter Julie unwittingly rake up painful memories during a trip to a spooky rural hotel, Rosalind’s former family home; not only that, but Tilda Swinton plays them both, in dual roles.

This is the ghoulish set-up of Joanna Hogg’s latest film, another quasi-autobiographical story which follows characters from The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II decades on, forming something of a JCU (Julie Cinematic Universe). Here, Hogg has created a haunted-house film — albeit the most politely strained and British haunted-house film ever — that quite literally opens on an eerily mist-laden country road, with a cabbie telling a ghost story.

With a self-aware wink, Hogg invokes an array of horror-filmmaking stereotypes.

Rosalind and Julie find that this is not the warm, welcoming locale it once was; where it should be cosy and nostalgic, it’s actually cold and aloof, mirroring the very nature of their relationship and how it’s changed. What’s worse, the surly receptionist (scene-stealing newcomer Carly-Sophia Davies) is a far cry from the hospitality Julie was expecting. A constant whistle of wind acts as the white noise in her unsettled mind, with laboured conversations sending half-truths and long-fossilised pain rattling through draughty rooms like a poltergeist.

This pint-sized, lo-fi tale is a feast of atmospheric delights, however. With a self-aware wink, Hogg invokes an array of horror-filmmaking stereotypes to create an intriguingly kitsch atmosphere, including split diopter shots, Dutch angles, crash zooms and a conspicuously creepy score. The most obviously scary thing that happens is when Louis the dog briefly goes missing (a handsome spaniel, second-billed, delightful).