Tom Cruise’s Bike Off A Cliff Stunt Was Day One On Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: ‘It’s Never The Easy Road’ – Exclusive Image

We’ve all seen it by now, in the various trailers and featurettes that have been shared ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It’s perhaps pioneering action star Tom Cruise’s biggest, most dangerous stunt yet – yes, we’re talking about him driving a motorbike off a cliff (for real!), letting go of the bike in mid-air (for real!), and falling to the ground (for real!). It’s an incredible, stomach-churning sight (which you can remind yourself of by watching the latest trailer, below) – and, as it turns out, was the very first day of shooting on the new Mission film.

That’s quite a first day, isn’t it? Arriving on set, saying hello to the crew… and then potentially plummeting to your death? It’s all part of director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise’s fluid filmmaking approach to the Mission movies, where action set-pieces often come first and plot points are woven in later. The big bike stunt, shot in Helsetkopen, Norway, was an example of that. “Doing that on Day One gave us all the time in the world to understand why he [ Ethan ] was doing what he was doing,” McQuarrie tells Empire, in our world-exclusive new Ahsoka issue. “If we sat around and tried to figure out these movies the old-fashioned way, you’d never find it, simply because it’s such a living, breathing thing.” Shooting that jaw-dropping moment first was also the Mission team coming out of the gates in a big way, and a statement of intent for the two upcoming films – something that was important to Cruise. “It’s never the easy road,” Cruise tells Empire. “I have a responsibility to audiences, the studio, my crew, my cast and industry. We can’t compromise just because all of these things happened. I can’t compromise the storytelling.”